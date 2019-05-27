Pindi Wasa blocks sewerage connections of commercial defaulters

Rawalpindi: The Sewerage department of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Monday launched a crackdown against the commercial defaulters of sewerage tariff.

The crackdown against defaulters has been launched on the directions of Wasa Chairman Mohammad Arif Abbasi. Following his directives, Wasa Managing Director Mohammad Tanvir formed a special team headed by sewerage director in order to recover outstanding dues from the commercial defaulters through a special drive.

On the first day of the operation, the members of the specially constituted team took action against Midway Shopping Mall, Iqbal Plaza in Commercial Market and Center for Professional Excellence University, Satellite Town.

Taking action, Wasa staff blocked the sewer connections of these commercial companies. Their sewer connections would remain blocked till the clearance of outstanding dues said a senior official.