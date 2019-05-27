‘Pak-China relations reaching new heights’

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said the landmark visit of Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will promote new ties between Pakistan and China and Prime Minister Imran Khan is making remarkable efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries. He was addressing a Chinese delegation from Jiangxi University of Science and Technology here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that PU would extend full support to collaborate in various disciplines with Jiangxi University of Science and Technology and encourage faculty members and students exchange programme. Jiangxi University of Science and Technology President Prof Dr Luo Sihai said that Jiangxi University of Science and Technology would like to extend research and academic collaboration with Punjab University in various disciplines including engineering and in the projects which would contribute to success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Both the parties agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding for joint collaboration soon.