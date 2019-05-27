close
Tue May 28, 2019
May 28, 2019

10 wounded as blast targets govt employees bus in Kabul

National

 
May 28, 2019

A magnetic IED blast targeted a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs in Kabul city early Monday morning, officials from the Ministry of Interior confirmed.According to the ministry, the blast occurred in Kabul city’s PD2 in Parwan-e-Do area. At least 10 people were wounded in the blast, the Ministry of Interior officials confirmed. Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for Ministry of Public Health, said that two people were wounded in the blast. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

