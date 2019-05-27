close
Tue May 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

Accused in AAC murder case gets life term

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

PESHAWAR: A model court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused charged in the murder case of additional assistant commissioner (revenue), Tank, Kiramatullah Kundi 10 months ago. Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tank, Nasir Kamal Yousafzai, awarded life imprisonment to an accused Barkatullah after recording statements of the witnesses and hearing the arguments of the lawyers.

As per the police report, the accused Barkatullah was charged in the murder case of the additional assistant commissioner, who had a blood feud with the deceased family. The witnesses said that Kiramatullah Kundi was driving an official car when he was attacked on August 2, 2018.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan