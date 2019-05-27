Accused in AAC murder case gets life term

PESHAWAR: A model court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused charged in the murder case of additional assistant commissioner (revenue), Tank, Kiramatullah Kundi 10 months ago. Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tank, Nasir Kamal Yousafzai, awarded life imprisonment to an accused Barkatullah after recording statements of the witnesses and hearing the arguments of the lawyers.

As per the police report, the accused Barkatullah was charged in the murder case of the additional assistant commissioner, who had a blood feud with the deceased family. The witnesses said that Kiramatullah Kundi was driving an official car when he was attacked on August 2, 2018.