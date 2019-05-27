Woman burnt to death in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly burnt to death his wife over a domestic issue here on Monday. The incident happened in Shahlia area on the outskirts of Mansehra where Aqeel Ahmad, with the help of his mother, allegedly sprinkled petrol over his wife Irum Bibi, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Muhammad Saeed, while lodging a first information report with the police, stated that his daughter was married to Aqeel Ahmad one and a half years ago. The man alleged the husband and his mother used to torture his daughter without any reason. "Suspects sprinkled petrol on my daughter after severely torturing her in the presence of my wife and a son at their residence," alleged Muhammad Saeed. The police, after lodging the FIR under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, arrested Mohammad Aqeel while raids were being conducted to arrest his mother.