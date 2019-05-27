close
Tue May 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

Impostor arrested for harassment

National

PESHAWAR: The police on Monday arrested an impostor who was harassing public on University Road. An official said that Alamgir was arrested and fake documents were recovered from him. He was harassing people on University Road while impersonating an official of an agency. The official said the imposter was involved in taking money from people through fraud.

