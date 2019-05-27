Impostor arrested for harassment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police on Monday arrested an impostor who was harassing public on University Road. An official said that Alamgir was arrested and fake documents were recovered from him. He was harassing people on University Road while impersonating an official of an agency. The official said the imposter was involved in taking money from people through fraud.
