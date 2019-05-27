‘Land transferred to 700 mosques in KP illegally’

MANSEHRA: The Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has retransferred over 16,000 kanal of Evacuee Trust Property Board land in the name of over 700 mosques on the order of the Peshawar High Court.

"The former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani through an illegal notification had transferred 16,000 kanal lands, meant for only mosque in name of prayer leaders which has been again transferred in name of those 700 mosques," Basheerudeen Tanoli, the petitioner in the case, told reporters here on Monday.

He said that SMBR announced the decision the other day, cancelling own previous notification executed on the order of then chief minister Akram Khan Durrani on October 10, 2007. The petitioner, who is a former tehsil naib nazim of Mansehra, said as per the revenue record of 1618, the 16,000 kanal lands which were attached separately with mosques in parts of Tanawal was awarded in the name those mosques. And following the partition of the sub-continent, the Pakistan government upheld previous orders in 1952 and that specific land remained in name of those mosques.

He said in 2009, he had challenged in the SMBR transferring of that land in the name of prayer leaders by Akram Durrani but it had rejected his petition. "Then I moved the Peshawar High Court which upheld the rejection of my petition by the SMBR but finally Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the former to decide this case accordingly in 2018 and now following proceedings of almost eight months this land is retransferred in the name of mosques," said Tanoli.