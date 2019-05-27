close
Tue May 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

'Funds to be ensured for merged districts'

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the provincial government has a strong commitment to the sustained development and prosperity of the people of the merged districts.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of elders from Khyber district, said an official handout. The minister said the people of the merged districts would be given due say in the decision-making and development process to put an end to the decades-long sense of deprivation. He said the government was taking interest in the development of the tribal districts and many schemes have been introduced and several others would be announced soon. The minister said the impacts of the schemes announced by the federal and KP government for the merged districts would be visible shortly.

He said that the KP govt was fully geared to undertake the required developmental activities to completely transform the merged districts as per its commitment. The government has already devised a 10-year development strategy for the tribal districts after consultation with all the stakeholders, he added. The minister said both the federal and Punjab governments had already assured the KP government to fulfil commitments to the uplift of the merged districts.

