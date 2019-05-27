KP minister sees bid to sabotage peace, uplift process in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said some people want to sabotage the peace and development process in the tribal districts.

"The national institutions are being abused in the name of the rights of the Pashtuns. The army and tribal people have offered countless sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and now it is the time to bring development and prosperity in the life of the tribal population," he added.

According to an official handout, the minister said this while expressing reaction to the Miranshah incident. He accused Members National Assembly Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir of working on the foreign agenda by using the Pashtuns. "But the Pashtun and tribal people are patriotic people who will not support their agenda at all," he added.

Shaukat Yousafzai said peace in the tribal areas had been restored after decades, adding now the tribal people would be compensated for the losses they suffered. He said the prime minister and the army chief had agreed on the quick development of merged districts.

Referring to the Miranshah incident, the provincial minister said that such incidents prove harmful for peace. He said the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement's innocent workers do not follow any wrong agenda of "fake" leaders. "The government will protect the public's rights at any cost", he concluded.