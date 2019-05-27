IHC seeks reply to petition seeking ban on PTM

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought replies from PTM Chairperson Manzoor Pashteen, Members National Assembly (MNAs) Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar, secretary interior and defence, Pemra, and PTA on a petition seeking lifetime ban on the Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement. Justice Aamir Farooq of Islamabad High Court on Monday took up the petition seeking lifetime ban on Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Chairperson Manzoor Pashteen and lawmakers Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir from appearing on all the media, including print, electronic and social media for inciting “hate speech, abetting, glamorizing or justifying violence and terror. During the hearing, Justice Aamir Farooq directed the Interior Ministry, Pemra and PTA to ensure all rules and regulations are implemented. The court has sought replies from Pashteen, Dawar, Wazir, the state of Pakistan through the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Defence and Interior, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. Later, the Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till June 3.

The petition seeking ban on PTM chairperson and others has requested the court for “appropriate action” against Manzoor Pashteen, MNAs Dawar and Wazir “under prevailing laws” in the interest of the country and to “uphold the respect and prestige of the Pakistan Army”. The PTM is not a registered political party, it added. It also prayed the ban on the coverage of PTM’s activities through news channels and social media accounts. The petition further states that Pemra is not ensuring implementation on its code of conducts.