IHC dismisses plea to bar Hafeez Shaikh from presenting budget

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the plea seeking court’s directions to bar Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from presenting federal budget in the National Assembly.

During the hearing, the petitioner lawyer presented his arguments that according to the Constitution, an adviser cannot present budget. He requested the court to bar the federal government from presenting budget till appointment of a full fledged finance minister.

Justice Athar Minallah asked the petitioner’s lawyer to give reference of the clause of the Constitution which can describe who is eligible to present the budget and who is not?

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that “don’t file such pleas in the court” and dismissed the petition.