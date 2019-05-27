Chinese vice president gets warm welcome in Lahore

LAHORE: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan arrived here on Monday and was given a warm welcome by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who, along with other ministers and officials, received him at the Lahore airport.

Little girls presented bouquet and the chief minister introduced provincial ministers to the visiting vice president. The CM said: “Your arrival is an honour for the people of Punjab. Your visit will further strengthen Pak-China relations and a new chapter of friendship will start. The signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between the two sides would bring in a new era of development and prosperity in the province.”

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said he was very happy to visit Lahore. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Consul General Long Dingbin and other members of the Chinese delegation were also present. Provincial Ministers, chief secretary, IGP, principal secretary to CM and other officials welcomed the Chinese vice president. Later, the vice president, along with Punjab chief minister, visited the Haier-Ruba Economic Zone and inspected its various sections. They were also given a briefing about the company and the economic zone. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the provincial government is striving for promotion of industrial sector through new industrial policy and a number of facilities were provided to investors in Punjab.

Later, Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar said relationship between Pakistan and China would not weaken in face of any challenge. “CPEC has helped heighten mutual ties, bring them to new level of friendship and create new opportunities,” the governor said while addressing the dinner, hosted in honour of Vice President Wang Qishan at Governor’s House here. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chinese ambassador and consul General, members of Chinese delegation, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar attended the feast.

Sarwar said a large portion of the Punjab population consisted of young people and we would have to create new job opportunities in textile, agriculture and technology sectors for them. “I have been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to work for religious tourism and clean drinking water project, and I will work together with Chinese leadership to learn from their experiences in these areas. I have firm belief that great Pak-China relations will lay foundation of a prosperous Pakistan,” he added.