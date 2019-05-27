Court summons IO, Nashwa’s father to confirm settlement with hospital

A court in Karachi on Monday summoned the investigation officer (IO) and the father of a nine-month-old girl Nashwa who died of medical negligence to confirm the settlement between the victim family and Darul Sehat Hospital.

When the district sessions court of District East took up the Nashwa case, the IO appeared with the charge sheet but the court refused to approve it. The IO told the court that the baby’s father and the accused party had reached a settlement.

According to the charge sheet, hospital employees Agha Moeez and Sobia are responsible and the death of Nashwa has been termed the result of negligence of the hospital staff. However, the police removed the names of hospital owners Aamir Chishti and Farhan Ali from the case.

The IO in his charge sheet said that the accused party and the victim girl’s father had reached the settlement, so the case should not be proceeded with. The owners of Daurl Sehat Hospital, Aamir Chishti Farhan Ali and four others, are free on the bail in this case, while a nurse Sobia Agha Moeez and four two others are in jail.

Nashwa died days after she was given a wrong injection at the hospital on April 22. Her father said his daughter was given a wrong injection which paralysed her and caused her death.

News Desk adds: After her daughter's death, the father staged a sit-in in which he demanded a commission against unregistered hospitals and handing the Darul Sehat Hospital over to the Sindh government. He lamented that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah did not keep his promises he had made to him.