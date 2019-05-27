Teenager shot dead during spat over absence from work

Police arrested a suspect after a teenage boy was shot dead in Baldia Town on Monday. The incident took place in Sector 9-C near the Mehmood Hospital within the limits of the Saeedabad police station. The body was taken to Civil Hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to his family for burial.

According to Saeedabad SHO Shabbir Hussain, 16-year-old Tamil, son of Mir Bukhsh, worked at a tyre shop in the Manghopir area, but he had not been coming to work for the last few days. Upon which, the owner of the shop, Izzatullah, visited the victim's house to inquire about his absence from work.

He said that a clash erupted between them after an exchange of hot words and Izzatullah opened fire at Tamil and killed him. Reacting to the information, the police reached the scene, arrested the suspect and seized the weapon used to kill the victim. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Woman falls to death

A woman died on Monday after falling off a multi-storey building in Federal B Area. The incident took place in Federal B Area Block 17 within the limits of the Samanabad police station. The woman was immediately taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

She was later identified as 30-year-old Isra, wife of Mujahid. According to SHO Shahzad Alamgir, her brother in his statement to the police said that his sister was mentally ill and she jumped off the fourth floor of a building. Police officials said they were investigating the case from different angles.