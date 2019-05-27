Rangers arrest nine suspected criminals

The paramilitary force on Monday arrested nine suspects, including extortionists, during their targeted operations in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesman for the Rangers Sindh, Kamran, Muhammad Shahid and Shahnawaz were arrested in intelligence-based raids conducted in New Karachi Industrial Area and the Zaman Town area. They were said to be involved in a number of extortion cases in their respective areas.

During raids in Aziz Bhatti, Madina Colony, Zaman Town and Mehmoodabad, six suspects were arrested for being involved in street crime cases, robberies and drug peddling. They were later identified as Anwar, Akbar, Sheraaz, Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Siddiq and Muhammad Adnan.

The soldiers also claimed to have seized weapons and narcotics, and recovered looted valuables from the suspects. They were later handed over to police for legal action. The paramilitary force have arrested many suspects during the recent days in their targeted operations across the city.

On Sunday, the Rangers arrested seven suspects, including target killers, in raids carried out in the Saeedabad and Sher Shah areas. The spokesman said the Rangers arrested three men from the above-mentioned areas, adding that the detainees were later identified as Muhammad Ali, Azeem Khan and Muhammad Ayub, who were allegedly associated with the Lyari gang war. The spokesman said the arrested suspects were involved in a number of target killings, robberies and drug peddling cases.

He said the paramilitary force also conducted targeted operations in the Shah Faisal Colony, Awami Colony and Jamshed Quarter areas, from where they arrested three men, who were later identified as Ali Hassan Khan, Syed Nauman Ali and Jamal Shah. The arrested suspects were involved in a number of armed robbery cases, he added.

The spokesman said the Rangers soldiers also arrested one Taufeeq Ahmed Khan from the Garden area, adding that the arrested suspect was associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and was involved in the illegal sale and purchase of lethal weapons.

He said the troops have also recovered weapons, looted items and narcotics from the possession of arrested suspects, who were later handed over to the local police for further legal action.

On Saturday, the Rangers conducted an intelligence-based targeted raid in Model Colony from where they arrested a man, Abdul Aqeel. The accused was allegedly associated with the Lyari gang war and involved in a number of dacoities and extortion cases.

Paramilitary soldiers also raided places in Gabol Town and Baldia Town on Saturday from where they arrested four men who were identified as Nasir, Alam, Muhammad Naveed and Waleed. The four were said to be involved in a number of drug peddling and dacoity cases in different parts of the city.