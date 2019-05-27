close
Tue May 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

The News staffer’s motorcycle snatched at gunpoint

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

Muhammad Faraz Khan, a staff reporter of The News, was deprived of his motorcycle on Monday evening a few minutes before Iftar as two armed men snatched it at gunpoint outside the Masoomeen Imambargah in Federal B Area Block 14.

The incident took place within the limits of the Jauharabad police station. The motorcycle, Honda CG-125 Model 2019, bore the registration number of KML 2424.

A complaint was registered with the Jauharabad police after the snatching. Police high-ups, including Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh, DIG West Zone Amin Yousufzai and SSP Central Rao Aslam Arif, were informed about the incident, however, the police are yet to trace the culprits and recover the motorcycle.

Police officials said they were trying to obtain CCTV footage to trace the suspects. Further investigations are under way.

