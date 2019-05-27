KU included in top 300 Asian varsities in QS World University Rankings

The University of Karachi (KU) has made it to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings in the 251-300 grouping in the Asian region.

The QS evaluates universities around the globe based on six indicators, including the academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-students ratio, citation per faculty, international faculty ratio and international students ratio.

As many as 23 Pakistani universities have been included in the QS ranking. The KU has earned 54.7 points in academic reputation, 32.8 points in employer reputation, 51.9 points in H-index citations category and 70.4 points for citations per paper.

The QS rankings are awarded in various disciplines, including agriculture and forestry, business and management, chemistry, computer science and information systems, economics and econometrics, electrical and electronic engineering, mathematics, mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering, medicine, pharmacy and pharmacology, and physics and astronomy.

According to the list issued by the QS, the KU has been ranked in the group of 251-300 in pharmacy and pharmacology around the globe; whereas in the field of chemistry, it has been ranked in the bracket of 401-450.

KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, while appreciating the improvement in KU’s worldwide ranking, said although the varsity had limited resources, its academic faculty was working hard particularly in the field of research.

The VC said if the KU got the maximum support as per its needs, it would soon become one of the leading universities in the world. He added that getting a degree was not enough and what was needed was spreading a culture of research which would help bring positive changes in society.

Admissions date

The KU has extended the last date for admissions to the first and second years of BA (Pass), BSc (Pass) and BCom classes till Friday, June 28, said KU Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Shahzad on Monday.

He said students who initiated the process late would have to submit a late fee of Rs1,000 and meet the condition of the requisite attendance by the end of the session under the varisity rules.

He mentioned that admissions in the respective colleges would be allowed subject to the availability of seats as per their allocation by the KU. Dr Shahzad said the principals of all the affiliated degree colleges in the fields of arts, science and commerce were requested to forward a list of their admissions to the KU registrar office latest by July 8.

The KU registrar also mentioned that fee vouchers could be downloaded from the varsity’s website for the submission of late admission fee in the KU account.