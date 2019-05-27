‘KCR’s right of way to be handed over to Sindh govt as per agreed terms’

Pakistan Railways Secretary Sikandar Sultan Raja has made the assurance that the right of way of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) will be handed over to the Sindh government on mutually agreed terms for safe custody and implementation of the project.

He was on a one-day visit to the port city to review the progress of an ongoing anti-encroachment drive along the KCR’s right of way. The crackdown was launched in compliance with a Supreme Court of May 9.

A meeting in this regard was held with Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani and other senior management of the Pakistan Railways. Raja also chaired a stakeholders’ meeting at the commissioner’s office to review the progress made in the removal of encroachments.

According to a press statement released by the Pakistan Railways, he appreciated the core team for making a substantial progress during a very short time in removing the encroachments.

He directed that the remaining encroachments on the 50-foo right of way on each side of the KCR’s track should also be removed on a priority basis to comply with Supreme Court order. According to Raja, the Pakistan Railways will hand over the KCR’s right of war to the Sindh government on mutually agreed terms for safe custody and implementation of the local train service project, which is a sponsor of the project as per the ECNEC-approved PC1.

He also held out the assurance that the Pakistan Railways would provide all possible support for the project’s execution as well as for the resolution of all outstanding mutual issues. The meeting was attended by all stakeholders, including DS Railways Karachi Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, DIG Operations Azhar Rashid Khan Pakistan Railways Police, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s metropolitan commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Iqtedar Ahmed, all deputy commissioners and other officials.

The railways secretary visited the KCR’s route on a motor trolley to assess the ground situation. Last week, Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani showed his interest in running the train on a trial basis on the track to check its feasibility.

However, a press statement from the Pakistan Railways mentions no progress on this. The anti-encroachment operation, on the other hand, remained halted on Sunday and Monday and would most likely restart on Tuesday (today).

Talking to the News, Shallwani said the railways secretary had assured him that his recommendation of running a train on the KCR track on a trial basis would be put before the minister for his approval.

Speaking to the media after the visit the KCR track last week, Federal Railways Ministers Shaikh Rashid had said the KCR project was closed in 1999, and he pledged to revive it.

He promised that encroachments would be removed from 50 feet on both sides of the railways track. He said that within a fortnight the encroachments would be removed with the coordination of all the departments. Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Shah had said a large portion of the KCR land had been cleared of encroachments.