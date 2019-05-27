‘Next Sindh budget to offer special poverty reduction programmes’

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting on Monday to finalise a Social Protection Strategy under which poverty reduction programmes are being planned and will be launched in the upcoming provincial budget.

The programmes are being drawn up as part of efforts to implement pledges made in the Pakistan Peoples Party’s election manifesto. The meeting was attended by Adviser on Information Murtaza Wahab, Coordinator Hariz Gazdar, Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Najam Shah and other officers concerned.

The chief minister said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed him to launch social protection programmes as announced in the campaign of the party for the 2018 general elections. These programmes would focus on poverty reduction and provide social security cover to the marginalised portion of the population such as the poorest of the poor and women.

Under the programmes, there are certain sectors such as poverty reduction, family health, mother and child support programme, Benazir Hari Card, Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Programme and Internship Guarantee programme.

The CM said some of the poverty reduction programmes were already being carried out through different departments and now these programmes would be placed under a single department so that proper focus could be ensured. He directed the chairperson of the Sindh Planning & Development Board, Naheed Shah, to establish a separate unit in her department for the purpose.

There are different proposals to reduce poverty such as advancing small loans for youths and women to launch their small businesses and then repayment of these loans in easy installments. Under this programme, womenfolk would be empowered by engaging them in the agriculture sector in rural areas by giving them seed and fertilizers. Youths would be given the scholarships to enable them to continue with their higher education.

Health department

In a separate meeting, the CM reviewed the development portfolio of the health department. The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamala Abro, the finance secretary, the special secretary health and others.

The chief minister was told that 10 schemes of Rs13.5 billion were in progress against which Rs7. 671.35 billion had been released, out of which Rs5 billion had been utilized and the remaining released funds would also be utilised by the end of the financial year.

The CM said that he was keen to complete the work to upgrade the District Headquarter Hospital Mithi with a sum of Rs1.6 billion, the scheme of Taluka Headquarter Hospital Kashmore having a value of Rs763.227 million.

Condolence

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Malaysian Consulate General and recorded his condolence message in the condolence book opened there on the demise of former king of Malaysia His Royal Highness Sultan Ahmed Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

On his arrival at Malaysian Consulate, the chief minister was received by Consul General Khairul Nazran Abd Rehman.