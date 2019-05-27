I am innocent, claims Faryal Talpur

Answering queries from journalists regarding the accountability cases being pursued against her and her brother former president Asif Ali Zardari, MPA Talpur said on Monday she was innocent and guilt-free.

“My brother and I have been waging our legal battle as I don’t know whether or not I will be arrested,” she said after chairing a meeting of the Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Department in the standing committee on Monday.

She said they had fulfilled all the legal formalities and she was hoping for the best. Talpur said she expected justice from the judges in her case. She said she had twice served as district nazim (of Nawabshah) and during that time she had done several works in her native town. “Nothing was found against me when I served as the district nazim as people try to continue searching [for the evidence], but they always meet with failure as they will remain unsuccessful in future as well,” she said. “We have worked in the best of interest of the country and the province as we will continue to do so,” she said. “We do appear in the court whenever we are summoned with the belief that we didn’t commit any crime,” she said.