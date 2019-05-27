Sindh halts transfer of three hospitals to Centre till SC decision on review petition

The Sindh government has decided to halt the transfer of three key Karachi hospitals -- National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) -- to the federal government until the Supreme Court of Pakistan decides a review a petition filed by the provincial government, and has asked Senator Raza Rabbani to file an immediate application in the apex court for an urgent hearing of the matter.

“The Sindh government has already filed a review petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan and it has asked Senator Raza Rabbani to immediately file an application for the urgent hearing of the petition. Till then, it has been decided to halt the transfer of the JPMC, the NICVD and the NICH to the federal control,” an official of the provincial government told The News on Monday.

The Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Control, through a notification issued on May 22, 2019, had announced that it would assume control of Sindh’s three major hospitals as well as all their components, assets and manpower. This drew strong criticism from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Sindh government.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also criticised the federal government for snatching the three hospitals from the Sindh government, saying the provincial government had spent billions of rupees since the devolution of powers to upgrade health services at these hospitals and spread their network and services to entire Sindh, vowing that the people of Sindh would not let the Centre to ruin these health facilities by assuming their control.

Officials in the Sindh government said both the PPP leadership as well as the provincial government was highly perturbed over a notification issued by the federal health ministry regarding assuming control of the three hospitals and it was decided in principle that the transfer of these facilities would be delayed till the Supreme Court of Pakistan heard the review petition filed by the provincial government.

“Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also flying to Islamabad by the end of this week and during his visit he would take up this matter with Federal Adviser on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and other officials in the Centre,” a provincial government official said and added that the PPP-led government had decided to mobilise all the resources at its disposal to retain control of the tertiary-care health facilities.

It is also learnt that the Sindh chief secretary has also prepared a letter to be dispatched to the federal government, including the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Control, on the subject, and through the letter the federal authorities would be intimated to wait till the decision of the Supreme Court on the review petition filed by the provincial government.

Young doctors protest

Rejecting the federal government’s notification regarding taking over control of the NICVD, the JPMC and the NICH, Sindh’s young doctors on Monday observed a black day at all the tertiary-care health facilities in the province by wearing black armbands.

They vowed to continue their protest till the federal government withdrew its notification. Young doctors said the federal government was facing an acute shortage of resources and even their own officials were puzzled as to how they would allocate financial and material resources to run these hospitals effectively.

They added that this move by the PTI-led federal government would adversely affect service delivery at these hospitals and increase sufferings of patients in the province.

“The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh strongly condemns a notification by the federal government regarding the restoration of federal status of the JPMC, the NICVD and the NICH and terms it an anti-health and anti-patient move.

“We believe that this move by the PTI-led federal government would result in poor service delivery at these hospitals and cause sufferings to the poor patients of the Sindh province,” said Dr Mehboob Ali Nonari, general secretary of the YDA Sindh, while talking to The News on Saturday.

Young doctors warned that they were ready for a long struggle to prevent these major hospitals from going into federal control, saying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had already failed to run tertiary-care hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and now it was planning to privatise these facilities. They added that the PTI would not be allowed to deprive the people of Sindh of quality health facilities.

“These hospitals, including the JPMC, the NICH and the NICVD, are providing quality healthcare services to the people of Sindh as well as other provinces free of charge, while in KP and Punjab the PTI-led governments are planning to privatise the health facilities. We would not let them do that in Sindh,” the YDA general secretary announced.

“We believe that this move by the PTI-led federal government will result in poor service delivery at these hospitals, and it will also cause poor patients suffering in Sindh,” Chairman YDA Sindh Dr Umer Sultan said while he talking to The News on Saturday.

“The NICVD had just a few hundred beds and patients used to pay for every service when it was under the federal control, but now it is a network of nine hospitals spread across Sindh and it has one of the best chest pain programme which is saving thousands of lives annually. We believe that if this system is taken over by the federal government, their incompetence would ruin the health network,” Sultan claimed.