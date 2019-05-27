Imprudent drug regulations counterproductive to public interest

LAHORE: There are many sectors where generalised regulations are counterproductive. The regulator has to look into the pros and cons of its decisions in the best interests of consumers. Generalised regulation of drug prices for instance would remove many manufacturing processes.

No one disputes the right of the state to regulate the prices of the medicines. But the strict control on drug prices has reached a stage where the pharmaceutical companies have stopped producing many essential drugs to the dismay of numerous patients.

The prices of some medicines were fixed absurdly low and producing them was not commercially viable for both national and multinational pharmaceutical concerns.

Well to do families arranged those medicines from abroad through family members or friends coming to Pakistan.

But for the majority there was no relief. They had to procure smuggled drugs at two to three times the prices fixed by the Drug Regulation Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The state took notice of the plight of the patients who could not find life saving drugs like thyroxin in the market. They even missed almost all low cost drugs, the prices of which were not increased since 2001.

DRAP issued a general order for increasing the rates of medicine under a fixed formula. This was a flawed SRO under which the rates of many drugs increased exponentially, while the rate of many drugs increased by few paisas under the same formula.

The hue and cry from social media on increase of some drugs was noticed by the prime minister who ordered rationalisation of prices. This time again a general formula was notified that asked for reverting back to the previous prices and allowing maximum of 75 percent increase on hardship cases.

Many drugs which had increased by more than 75 percent were low-priced and were increased from a few paisa to two or three rupees or one rupee to three or five rupees.

Increase in API cost (in most cases), manufacturing cost, and rupee devaluation were the major reasons of these increases.

Take for instance the case of Ferrous Sulphate 200mg tablet, the regulated price of which was fixed at Rs0.06/tablet.

After government allowed increase in its price, the rate shot up to Rs0.2/tablet. This is a several hundred percent increase, but look at the end price that is still extremely low.

In the price of an ordinary sweet worth Re1 you could buy 50 tablets of Ferrous Sulphate at its 300 hundred percent enhanced rate.

Now when this price increase has to be restricted to 75 percent only you can say goodbye to the availability of this multivitamin in Pakistan. The drug regulator should have considered the cases of low priced drugs that would be affordable even after hefty increase in price.

This medicine was not available before the price increase and after recent notification would vanish again. This drug is needed by anaemic patients, a problem that is widespread in the country.

Folic acid 5mg tablet that is recommended by doctors to pregnant women was priced Rs0.11/tablet. It is another victim of the generalised order on drug prices.

It was virtually unavailable in the market at that price. Its price was increased on the basis of previous SRO of DRAP to Rs0.24 per tablet.

In this case also you could buy four folic acid tablets at the cost of an ordinary sweet worth Re1.

Now, if the price is adjusted according to the order of DRAP this vital medicine would also go out of the market.

World Health Organization (WHO)’s reports and statistics reveal that deficiencies in iron and folic acid are a severe problem in Pakistan, with devastating impacts on health and survival, and high costs to national economic development.

About 40 percent of women, 65 percent of children, and a substantial number of men suffer from anaemia.

There are numerous most commonly used drugs which were low priced and manufacturers had stopped producing them.

Buscopan tablet 10mg, which is one of the most commonly using medicines to relieve stomach pain in children and adults, was increased from Rs0.93 to Rs3.

With the substantial increase in almost all commodities including petrol, gas, electricity, vegetables, milk and so on, a tablet which is economical and effective can provide relief from pain to millions.