PCJCCI hails Chinese VP’s visit

LAHORE: Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Shah Faisal Afridi has welcomed Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan’s visit to Pakistan and termed it a great source of improving Pakistan’s economic and political status in the region.

In a statement issued on Monday, Afridi said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, and firmly support each other on issues concerning foreign interests. Pakistan has been a priority on China’s diplomacy and now both the countries have witnessed a sound momentum in their cooperation and frequent high level exchanges, he said.

Both the countries are deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation and conducting close coordination in international and regional affairs.

Chinese Vice President Qishan’s current visit to Pakistan will further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, he said, adding that the visit will also advance the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, besides bilateral cooperation across the board.

Afridi said that the Chinese VP’s visit is, in fact, an outcome of the successful visit of Pakistan’s premier to China.