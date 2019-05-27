Stocks end flat on caution over likely new tax measures

Stocks ended flat on Monday as investors cautiously wait for the federal budget announcement on concerns that it might bring a new wave of taxation measures to improve tax collection and trim fiscal deficit, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks closed flat amid thin trade, as investor await activity of market support funds approved by the finance ministry and further announcements on the federal budget FY20 due on June 11.”

Concerns over unrest in the country and high alert on religious occasion invited midsession pressure.

Falling forex reserves, surge in leverage cost amid hike in SBP policy rate and concerns over IMF conditions, targets on federal budget FY19 played a catalyst role in bearish close, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.02 percent or 6.44 points to close at 35,697.37 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.11 percent or 18.17 points to end at 17,044.92 points level.

Of 341 active scrips, 160 moved up, 165 retreated, and 16 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 125.221 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 142.026 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said the economic road map revealed by the advisor on finance has given a signal that the government was making efforts to keep the economy on track by improving tax culture and addressing the chronic issue of broadening the tax base.

He said the market would remain dull during the week because of the long weekend next week owing to Jumma-tul-Wida and later Eid holidays.

The equities moved both ways, as several key players adopted caution ahead of unveiling of the federal budget.

The press conference of Dr Hafeez Shaikh, advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, said that during the next fiscal year, revenue collection target would be Rs5,500 billion.

This shows that the new budget would unfold some harsh measures and new taxes would be introduced to fill the gap and improve tax collection.

A leading trader said it was proposed that the general sales tax would be increased from 17 to 18 percent, which would increase inflation, as it would spread to most of the daily use items, hurting confidence of the general investors.

Topline Securities in its post-market note said that the index remained flat after five consecutive sessions.

“Weekend news flows pertaining to continuation of corporate tax rate at current level (earlier it was supposed to come down by 1ppt every year to 25 percent) coupled with withdrawal of tax exemptions given to various sectors kept investors’ excitement in check,” it noted.

The highest gainers were Rafhan Maize, up Rs254.50 to close at Rs6,504.50/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs32.60 to finish at Rs796.85/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Unilever Foods, down Rs297.00 to close at Rs5,704.00/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs90.95 to close at Rs2,502.42/share.

WorldCall Telecom recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 10.045 billion shares. The scrip lost Rs0.02 to close at Rs0.77/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 3.604 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.01 to end at Rs16.00/share.