Rupee up Rs1.40 against dollar on SBP’s policy action

KARACHI: The rupee on Monday recovered almost one percent or Rs1.40 to close at Rs149.80 against the US dollar in the interbank trade as the central bank’s policy action restored confidence in the volatile currency market, while foreign inflows are also expected on potential $6 billion IMF bailout package.

On Friday, the rupee ended at Rs151.20 to a dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Currency dealers are expecting easing pressures on balance of payments due to three billion dollars oil deferred payment commitments from Saudi Arab from July, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to approve a six billion dollars extended fund facility program till June-end.

The rupee traded in the range between Rs150.60 and 150.90. The market recorded a high of Rs151 and low of Rs149.25 during an intraday trade.

The rupee-dollar parity also showed sign of improvement in the local currency’s favour in open trade.

The buying and selling of dollar was recorded at Rs149/Rs150 from the previous session’s closing of Rs151.20/Rs151.70 in the cash ready market.

The rupee hit an all-time low against the US dollar at Rs152 in interbank foreign exchange market last week as there was a fear of freefall in the rupee value ahead of an IMF deal that entails tough conditions for Pakistan.

The rupee has lost more than 35 percent against the dollar since January 2018.

The dealers said the rupee also started appreciating due to contraction in current account deficit that narrowed around 27 percent to $11.58 billion in the July-April period of 2018/19 fiscal year.

The central bank, however, didn’t rule out challenges facing the external account position, while raising interest rate by 150 basis points to 12.25 percent in the monetary policy announcement last week. The hefty increase was aimed at to stabilise the battered rupee and contain inflationary pressures.

The currency experts hoped that receding international oil prices would prove a blessing in disguise for Pakistan as it would reduce import bills.

In July-April, oil import bill soared over four percent year-on-year to $11.89 billion in the July-April period.