Urea sale marginally up, DAP offtake down

KARACHI: Urea offtake marginally rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to 1.65 million tons in the past four months, but sales of diammonium phosphate (DAP) sharply fell around 37 percent to 275,000 tons during the period on pile-up inventory and price hike, a brokerage reported on Monday.

Analyst Noorus Subah Hassan at Optimus Research said average DAP prices rose 19 percent year-on-year to Rs3,564/bag in the January-April period, while declining demand over the past six months piled up DAP inventory to 620,000 tons at the end of April 2019, up a staggering 210 percent year-on-year.

In April, urea offtake tumbled 22 percent year-on-year to 292,000 tons, while there was a decline of 28 percent during the month from 409,000 tons in March.

“Pre-buying by farmers and dealers in the earlier month in anticipation of price hikes by other manufacturers – Engro Fertilizers (EFERT) and Fatima – following Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) led to scanty demand in April,” Hassan said in a report, citing figures of the National Fertilizer Development Centre. In March, FFC raised urea prices, following which EFERT and others followed suit in April.

DAP sales, however, recovered in April, showing a reasonable growth of 25 percent year-on-year and 32 percent month-on-month to 69,000 tons.

Sales of DAP, nitrogen phosphorus and nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium grew 25 percent, eight and seven percent year-on-year in April, respectively, but the decline in urea prompted

total fertiliser offtake to slide 10 percent year-on-year to 512,000 tons during the month under review.

Hassan said urea manufacturers continued to boost production ahead of summer crops and their outputs increased 14 percent year-on-year and one percent month-on-month in April to 495,000 tons in April, gradually pushing inventory levels back to 337,000 tons.

The National Fertilizer Marketing Limited has yet to import 100,000 tons of urea despite the government’s decision last month. “We now expect the imports to come after Ramazan in June 2019,” Hasan added.

In April, calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) sales continued to show weakness, declining nine percent year-on-year. CAN sales more than doubled from 22,000 tons from March. NP sales improved eight percent year-on-year and 276 percent month-on-month to 65,000 tons.

NPK offtake, wholly catered by EFERT, grew seven percent year-on-year and declined51 percent month-on-month to 5,400 tons in April.

EFERT was the only one that recorded growth of 23 percent year-on-year to 141,000 tons in April, although the company registered four percent month-on-month decline.

The FFC reported a 51 percent year-on-year and 54 percent month-on-month decline to 89,000 tons in April, marking a 19 months low sales, and seeing its market share having dropped to 30 percent in April from 48 percent in March.

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim and Fatima also saw drop of 45 percent and 13 percent year-on-year decline in sales to 51,000 and 28,000 tons, respectively.