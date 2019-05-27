Junoon to release a new single

It seems the Junoon comeback was not a one-off, after all. Backed by biscuit brand EBM, in particular Sooper, the reunion journey - after 13 years - first began with a music video for the band’s classic [old] hit, ‘Khudi’ that served more as a tribute to present-day heroes than the arrival of the once-formidable Junoon.

It was followed by a nostalgic concert in Karachi, in partnership with Geo, and though not packed to the hilt, it pulled a huge crowd despite somewhat expensive tickets and gave the crowd their money’s worth.

The Karachi gig was followed by a Dubai gig as well as a performance at the opening ceremony of the recently concluded fourth edition of Pakistan Super League, which to be honest was lackluster.

Nonetheless, Junoon is now returning to the studio to create a new song for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. If Ali Azmat’s Facebook page is to be believed, the trio of Ali, Salman Ahmed and Brian ‘O Connell are “working together on a track for the first time in 15 years to support the Pakistan Cricket team!”

The post went on to add: “Can’t wait to share the final track and video with you once it’s released.”In yet another video, Ali Azmat spoke of how the song is meant to include the marginalized and in short would be inclusive. We have no doubt Ali’s intention here is to bring people together. The bigger question here is will Junoon come close to the magic of ‘Jazba Junoon’ because that’s the one song stadium(s) resonate with when Pakistan is playing a cricket match. So, will they make magic again? An even bigger question is can they anymore? Time will tell. Watch out. – Maheen Sabeeh