Faran Tahir excited for upcoming animated film, Lamya’s Poem

Known for his remarkable performances in Hollywood films such as Star Trek, Scandal and Iron Man among many others, Pakistani-American actor Faran Tahir had a successful run of theatre play, titled Bhai Bhai, in Karachi earlier this year.

While Faran Tahir bagged a nomination at the Elliot Norton Awards in April 2019, the actor is all geared up for his upcoming animated feature film called Lamya’s Poem. The film follows the story of “13-year old Syrian refugee, Lamya, who tumbles into a dream world where she meets a troubled young poet, Rumi, and must help him write the poem that will save her life”. In Lamya’s Poem, Tahir voices the Baha Walad (Rumi’s father) character.

Faran Tahir took to social media and shared that he is excited to work in the upcoming animated production. “So excited to be part of this tremendous project. A beautiful story about a young refugee girl fleeing violence and war finds a book of poetry by the celebrated 13th century poet, Rumi,” the actor wrote on his official Instagram handle.

“The book becomes a magical gateway where she meets the young Rumi when he was a refugee, escaping the terrible wars of his time. In a shared dream world populated by monsters and other threats that represent the perils they face on their respective journeys, she must help him write the poem that 800 years later will save her life,” he added.

Produced by the Unity Productions Foundation, Lamya’s Poem is written and directed by Alexander Kronemer with Brandon Lloyd serving as director of animation.

Apart from Faran Tahir, the animated film features Mena Massoud, who voices Jalal, the young Rumi, and Millie Davis, who lends her voice to the character, Lamya.