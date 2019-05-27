Darwen robbers assault man in his own home

DARWEN: A 65-year-old man who “should have been safe in his own home” was attacked by armed robbers who broke into his property in Lancashire.

Men wearing balaclavas assaulted the man after entering through the back of his property on Walter Street in Darwen at around 10.30pm on Saturday, May 25. They made demands for money and used weapons including a metal bar leaving the victim suffering from broken ribs, a broken shoulder, injuries to his head and eyes and deep cuts all over his hands and legs.

DS Amanda Bleazard from Blackburn Police said: “The level of violence used was utterly deplorable and totally needless. We have a team of detectives working on finding who was responsible for this appalling robbery and I am asking anyone who may have seen a group of men acting suspiciously in the area in the time leading up to the attack to get in touch. I would also like to speak to anyone who saw them get away.”