close
Tue May 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
May 28, 2019

Darwen robbers assault man in his own home

World

P
Pa
May 28, 2019

DARWEN: A 65-year-old man who “should have been safe in his own home” was attacked by armed robbers who broke into his property in Lancashire.

Men wearing balaclavas assaulted the man after entering through the back of his property on Walter Street in Darwen at around 10.30pm on Saturday, May 25. They made demands for money and used weapons including a metal bar leaving the victim suffering from broken ribs, a broken shoulder, injuries to his head and eyes and deep cuts all over his hands and legs.

DS Amanda Bleazard from Blackburn Police said: “The level of violence used was utterly deplorable and totally needless. We have a team of detectives working on finding who was responsible for this appalling robbery and I am asking anyone who may have seen a group of men acting suspiciously in the area in the time leading up to the attack to get in touch. I would also like to speak to anyone who saw them get away.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World