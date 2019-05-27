close
Tue May 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
May 28, 2019

Murder charge over bike crash death

World

P
Pa
May 28, 2019

Salford: A teenager has been charged with the murder of a motorcycle pillion passenger who died after a hit-and-run crash, police said.

Luke Fleming, 20, died in hospital six days after a blue Fiat Sedici car collided with a black motorcycle in Salford, Greater Manchester, on May 11. The occupants of the Fiat fled the scene in Craggs Lane, Little Hulton, before police arrived.

Mitchell McGivern, 18, will appear from custody at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with murder, Greater Manchester Police said. A 23-year-old man who was riding the black motorbike was treated for minor injuries.

Last week, a 20-year-old man was held on suspicion of attempted murder and was later bailed pending further inquiries. Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash, which happened shortly after 9pm. McGivern, of Dowley Gap Road, Salford, was also charged with attempted Section 18 assault.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World