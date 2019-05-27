PML-N for parliamentary body to address tribals’ grievances

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Asif has urged legislators to resolve the problems of the residents of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) politically and bring them into the political mainstream.

“A parliamentary committee should be formed to resolve the issue of ex-Fata containing the member of tribal districts,” he said. “The National Assembly passed the 26th Constitutional Amendment moved by a lawmaker with consensus and 278 members voted in favour of it while no dissenting note was witnessed.”

He added the amendment was aimed at giving increased representation to the erstwhile Fata in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as well as the National Assembly. “Unfortunately, this constitutional amendment bill has not been taken up in the Senate so far because some elements are conspiring against the representation of the people belonging to the erstwhile Fata in the assemblies,” he lamented.

He also condemned the attack on the military checkpost in North Waziristan and called for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and ministers for defence and interior to take up the issue to proactively resolve them.

He also proposed the formation of a special parliamentary committee to probe the recent controversial viral video which allegedly contains footage of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

“I suggest on behalf of my party and the opposition parties that a special parliamentary committee be formed to look into the matter and make things clear,” Asif said, while speaking on the floor of the Lower House on Monday.

He suggested the NAB chairman was being “blackmailed” after he, in an informal interaction with some journalists, hinted some government personalities “could come under the grip of the bureau in the coming days”.

“The situation has been created to escape the NAB laws,” he added. He claimed the PML-N had been trying to make certain amendments in NAB laws in collaboration with the government, but no due attention was given towards improving the accountability laws.

Asif was of the view that the NAB laws were framed “during the tenure of a dictator” with an aim to gouge political opponents. “Power has a shelf-life — which we had forgotten,” Asif said, adding whoever is in power now will have to face the same accountability laws in the future when they are not in government. Currently, he said, all opposition parties are facing cases under existing NAB laws.