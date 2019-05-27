close
Tue May 28, 2019
Newsdesk
May 28, 2019

PM, Uzbek deputy PM stress need for greater communication

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have underscored the need for a greater communication network to realise trade potential between the two countries.

The understanding came at a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganiev, in Islamabad on Monday. They also discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan received Deputy Prime Minister Ganiev on his arrival at the PM Office. The Uzbek deputy prime minister arrived on a two-day official visit. He was scheduled to meet the foreign minister, and other federal ministers and advisers.

