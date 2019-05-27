close
Tue May 28, 2019
Newsdesk
May 28, 2019

Soldier martyred in terror raid on NW checkpost

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom while exchanging fire with terrorists who raided the Makki Garh post in the Shawal Valley of North Waziristan.

The troops effectively repulsed the attempt, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army, said in a press release on Monday.On the other hand, during patrolling in the Boya area, where on Sunday an Army post was attacked by a group, five bodies with bullet wounds were found from a ‘nullah’ (watercourse) approximately 1.5 kilometres from the Kharqamar post. “Identification of the bodies is in process,” the ISPR added.

