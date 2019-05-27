Apex court makes judicial history with1st e-hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has begun hearing cases through its new e-Court system — marking a “big milestone in Pakistan’s judicial history” — as the top court connected its Principal Seat in Islamabad and the Karachi Registry through video link.

A three member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel formally initiated the proceedings of cases through the aptly-named e-Court system.

Advocates from Karachi, whose cases were fixed for hearing at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, were able to argue their cases through video link and the bench at Islamabad heard and decided the cases. Initially, the e-Court system will be available in Islamabad and the top court’s Karachi Registry.

Justice Khosa, while hearing the first case through the technology, remarked “a big milestone has been achieved in the judicial history of Pakistan that cases are being heard through the latest technology”. “The facility will benefit lawyers and litigants to save them time and money,” he added.

The top judge also expressed his gratitude to the IT Committee of the Supreme Court, lead by Justice Mushir Alam, and also consisting of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and other stakeholders including a Nadra team, for their “untiring efforts that made this project successful”.

The e-Court facility aims to provide an effective and efficient platform which will discourage adjournments, encourage the legal fraternity to plead their cases without any delay and at the same time provide convenience to advocates to pursue their cases in other courts in the city where the branch registry is situated. It will also benefit the litigants as their cases will not only be decided expeditiously but it shall also save them time and money.

This will also help improve disposal of cases and reduce backlog. The system will be cost effective and time saving and will improve accessibility.During the proceedings, the pre-arrest plea for bail of a murder suspect was approved.

The suspect was named in a murder case in 2014 in Shadabpur, said Justice Khosa, adding that he was not involved in the murder. The chief justice said according to eyewitness testimony, unidentified people carried out the killing. The Sindh High Court had not made a decision on the bail from 2016 to 2019.