Iran to defend any military, economic aggression: FM

BAGHDAD: Iran will defend itself against any military or economic aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday, calling on European states to do more to preserve a nuclear agreement his country signed.

Speaking at a Baghdad news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Hakim, Zarif said Iran wanted to build balanced relations with its Gulf Arab neighbors and had proposed signing a non-aggression pact with them. “We will defend against any war efforts against Iran, whether it be an economic war or a military one, and we will face these efforts with strength,” he said.

While, Iraqi leaders have warned of the risks of war during a visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, whose country is locked in a tense standoff with the United States.

Zarif´s visit to neighbouring Iraq -- which is caught in the middle of its two allies, the US and Iran -- follows a decision by Washington to deploy 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East.

"We are currently repelling all the efforts of war against Iran, whether economic or military," Zarif said at a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Ali al-Hakim. "We will face them with strength and we will resist," he added.

For his part, Hakim said: "We stand by our neighbour Iran, and economic sanctions are unnecessary and cause great suffering to the Iranian people."

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi warned of the "danger of a war" during a meeting with Zarif on Saturday night, his office said.

Abdel Mahdi pleaded for the "stability of the region and the upholding of the nuclear deal," it said, referring to a 2015 agreement between Tehran and major powers.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh discussed with Zarif "the need to prevent all war or escalation," his office said.

On Saturday, Zarif called the deployment of extra US troops to the region "very dangerous and a threat to international peace and security."

It follows a US decision in early May to send an aircraft carrier strike force and B-52 bombers in a show of force against what Washington´s leaders believed was an imminent Iranian plan to attack US assets.

Washington says the latest reinforcements are in response to a "campaign" of recent attacks including a rocket launched into the Green Zone in Baghdad, explosive devices that damaged four tankers near the entrance to the Gulf, and drone strikes by Yemeni rebels on a key Saudi oil pipeline.

Iran has denied any involvement. Iraq is trying to act as a mediator in the deeply fractured Middle East, particularly because it borders Iran and regional arch-rival Saudi Arabia, which is also at the centre of a dispute with Qatar.

Also on Sunday, Iran´s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi began a tour of Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, his ministry said, while its spokesman "categorically denied" reports of talks between Americans and Iranians.