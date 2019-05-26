10-day-old body found

KARACHI: The dead body of a man in his 50s was found near the Malir River on Sunday. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area.

According to the police officials investigating the matter, the man’s body was found near the Malir River by some locals, who then informed the police about it.

Taking action on the information received from the residents of the area, police officials reached the site and then took the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre so that a post-mortem examination could be conducted on it.

SHO Aurangzaib Khattak said that the deceased, according to the documents found in his pocket, was identified as 55-year-old Naseem Ismail and he hailed from Dera Ismail Khan in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The officer said that the body of the deceased was apparently 10 days old and bore scars on the head, adding that it was yet to be ascertained either the victim was killed with a sharp object or shot dead. A case has been registered, while the police are looking for his family.