657 prisoners to be released on Eid

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to pay fine and diyat of prisoners who cannot afford it and release them before Eid.

About 657 pauper prisoners would be able to celebrate Eid with their families after their release.

As per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the process has been started to set free prisoners in Punjab who are in jail for not being able to pay the fine amount.

More 140 prisoners would be set free before Eid after paying their fine amount worth Rs 223 million. The fine amount of poor prisoners would be paid by the government.