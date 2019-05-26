Over 6,000 Police, Rangers personnel to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali

KARACHI: Some 5,573 cops belonging to police department along with 1,500 Rangers personnel would be deployed across Karachi on Monday (today), being observed as Yuom-e-Ali (RA).

As per directives of the Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah the provincial police department has already adopted high security alert in the metropolis with special cover for main procession route along with 30 Imam Bargahs and other sites considered to be most sensitive.

Around 890 police officers would ensure their presence at the route and other sensitive sites to personally supervise security arrangements for the procession participants in the metropolis. A senior police officer said that adequate care is being taken to ensure fool proof security for the diverted routes for the traditional procession due to ongoing development work on M.A. Jinnah road.

Spokesman of Karachi Commissioner office said repair of the roads coupled with adequate cleanliness and provision for essential facilities has also been ensured for people joing the main procession.

The route from Shah-i-Khurasan via New Preedy Street to Hussainia Iranian Imam Bargah, Kharadar will remain close for regular traffic, however, concerned law enforcement agencies, city administration, ambulance service and boy scouts organizations have been issued stickers for their vehicles to ply on dedicated procession route.

They were said to have been advised to ensure proper display of stickers issued by the DIGP-Traffic.