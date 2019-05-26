close
Mon May 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 27, 2019

Eid gifts distributed among special persons

National

A
APP
May 27, 2019

LAHORE: Eid gifts worth thousands of rupees were distributed among special persons in a ceremony held here at Children Complex.

The ceremony was arranged by Al-Ajam Boys Scouts Welfare Association which was presided over by its Provincial Secretary Punjab Boys Scouts Association Muhammad Tariq Qureshi.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeem Rashid and others including renowned writer Maqsood Chaughtai, former Commissioner Faridud Din, MPA Jamil Ahmed Sharqpuri, Scout Leader Saleem Ahmed Aali, Qaiser Sheraz Butt, Sh Imran Sajjad, Dr Muneeb, Abdul Ghaffar Butt and scores of boys andgirl scouts were present on the occasion.

The participants appreciating the services of the Al-Ajam Boys Association termed it as an effort for the noble cause.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan