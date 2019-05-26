Eid gifts distributed among special persons

LAHORE: Eid gifts worth thousands of rupees were distributed among special persons in a ceremony held here at Children Complex.

The ceremony was arranged by Al-Ajam Boys Scouts Welfare Association which was presided over by its Provincial Secretary Punjab Boys Scouts Association Muhammad Tariq Qureshi.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeem Rashid and others including renowned writer Maqsood Chaughtai, former Commissioner Faridud Din, MPA Jamil Ahmed Sharqpuri, Scout Leader Saleem Ahmed Aali, Qaiser Sheraz Butt, Sh Imran Sajjad, Dr Muneeb, Abdul Ghaffar Butt and scores of boys andgirl scouts were present on the occasion.

The participants appreciating the services of the Al-Ajam Boys Association termed it as an effort for the noble cause.