Imposition of Hinduism: BD impressive

Head of PPP Media Cell

“All politics is local politics” the phrase is associated with the Speaker of US House of Representative , Tip O’ Neill, signifying local conditions always have decisive impact on determining the mode of politics within the country, and its diplomatic relations with the outside world as well. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s’ election campaign offers all out illustration of the US Speaker because he exploited the local cleavages within the Indian society to brighten up his electoral prospects in the recently held general elections in the country. The elections results bear witness to the success of his strategy though harmful to the narrative of the evolution of homogenous population. He also used Pakistan bashing card ruthlessly for the same reason that accrued substantial advantage against the political opponents even in the context of the gaffe of Balakot surgical strike that served his purpose handsomely indeed. The Pakistan bashing by BJP leadership undoubtedly electrified the Hindu nationalist sentiments that turned the table in their favour despite the fact the political pundits were forecasting electoral debacle for the BJP attributed to the failed economic policies of Modi government causing massive unemployment. Also, the poor segments of the society remained caged in the dark dungeons of poverty juxtaposed with discrimination in perpetuity. Imposition of Hinduism is evident in its all ugly forms and manifestations.

As we say, it is difficult to argue against success. Indeed Indian democracy may be on the move to continue to consolidate the democratic gains those started with arduous and painstakingly slow journey after independence. But, now poised to pick up the speed in the background of Indian Hindus in particular who are absolutely thrilled over the landslide victory of the Modi party. However, the victory of the BJP is attributed to the Hindu supremacist wave suggesting the leadership’s tilt towards the one major section of populace (Hindus) at the expense of Muslim and other godforsaken minorities is synonymous to the aphorism of ‘fly in the ointment’ leaving bad taste in the mouth.

It is cautiously hoped that the Indian prime minister may use his massive political capital to wash this blot on the Indian political face during his five-year tenure. His typical whipping of the nationalist sentiments may replace the pursuit to promote unity within the Indian society. If his nationalistic fervour continues running amok that may further sharpen the fault lines and its fall out may also impact its relations with neighbouring countries in general and with Pakistan in particular. In the sordid eventuality, much cherished dream of the people of South Asia for peace and security may reduce to a fainted hope as a collateral damage. Indian future government may prioritise to play supportive role for the promotion of peace and security in the region without the juggernaut of establishing its hegemony. The new era may be based on mutual respect and mutual interest.

The Kashmir issue is going to be the test case for both India and Pakistan leadership. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his congratulation message to his Indian counterpart has underscored the importance of resolving all the issues through dialogues while expressing his government’s commitment to the dialogue process. Ironically, the brutal human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir have been appalling and the international community including the UN is aware of the heavy burden on its conscience. The recent report on human rights violations released last week titled” Torture: Indian State’s Instrument of Control” compiled by Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons and the Jammu Kashmir Coalition Society, records gruesome human rights abuses over the past decade in the disputed region. This must stop because human rights violations and dialogue process, if starts, may not go in tandem. The future Indian government should also break with the past and stop skirmishes on the (LoC) and on the Working Boundary to demonstrate its sincerity to dialogues as means to resolve all long standing issues between the two countries. It is the only way forward because both are nuclear power countries and cannot afford ‘mutually assured destruction’ of the nuclear holocaust.

The Indian prime minister may not be in a position to respond to Pakistan’s dialogue offer immediately on Kashmir issue due to the past baggage. His announcement before elections to scrap the special status of the Indian Held Kashmir may prove as stumbling block even with good intentions. Pakistan’s measured reaction was predictable being party in the dispute as per the UN Security Council resolution. Meanwhile, the need to create an enabling environment cannot be overemphasised. Other initiatives like trade, people to people contacts, exchanges of parliamentary delegations including the writers, judges, journalists and artist may be undertaken as part of Confidence Building Measures (CBM). Presumably, epiphany surely has dawned on the security establishment of this country as well realising the importance of normalisation of relations with India from the core of its heart notwithstanding lot of waters had already flown under the bridges after the abhorrent legacies of the dictators.

The impartiality and fairness of Indian elections had always been generally above board as the opponents had hardly questioned the outcome of elections notwithstanding some reservations here and there. The legitimacy of the governments after such elections is the faith accomplice ushering in the period of political stability and the continuity of the system destined to serve the people and the country in all best possible manners. Pakistan was not as lucky in this count as most of the elections held were deemed controversial triggering protests and political instability during its annals of political history. The off and on fiddling had been mainly responsible for the uncertainty those wanted the elections results matching to their choice instead of the people. The July 2018 elections also had the allegation of political engineering. The impartiality of elections had been under scrutiny both in the national and international media. The then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar’s assertion that level playing field would be ensured for all the political parties. Nawaz Sharif was jailed just before the holding of elections attracting criticism from all sides questioning the fairness and the impartiality of the whole electoral process. Prior to that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by dispensing “disproportionate justice” that triggered political instability in the country leading to its economy to the brink of meltdown of today. The wild allegation of nexus between the institutions to disqualify Nawaz Sharif had been flying thick and fast then. The well- entrenched perception of chasing the electable to join the PTI or contest the elections as independent candidates was an open secret. The formation of (GDA) in Sindh was a bumbling attempt of the same nature that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto described as “farce”. Truth cannot take sides.

Bangladesh is emerging as a smooth success story on the horizon of this region. According to the London Economist, the country is on the linear trajectory of emerging as the real Asian Tiger because its GDP growth is above 7% that is pretty impressive and poised to sustain during the tenure of the incumbent government. Enviably, the country is really following the fundamentals of democratic dynamics as the state institutions of the country had learnt redemption would be brought about by scrupulously working within the ambit of the constitution that professes supremacy of the civilian authority. The Quaid in his speech at Staff College Quetta, 1948, urged the officers to extend their total allegiance to the civilian authority. What happened afterwards is history. Bangladesh, it may be recalled, remained struck in a rut like us so long as the guardians continued their meddling in the politics resulting in political instability that kept the development its hostage. Bangladesh started journey of sustained development only after the security establishment was made to perform its duties within the ambit of the constitution. The civilian leadership asserted its rightful place in the political landscape to lay out the road map of overall development without the fear of the well-known. The journey is continuing that is gaining momentum with the passage of time.

We in Pakistan are highly appreciative of Bangladesh making good progress in all walks of national life. Its image in the international community is pretty impressive as the nation has been consuming it’s all energies and resources to improve the quality of life of its citizens. The country had controlled the population explosion through the sustained family planning programme. The exports of the country are to the vicinity of 35 billion dollars whereas Pakistan has been grappling below 25 billion dollars for the last many years. Bangladesh literacy rate, gender balance, human development index, security of journalists is better than Pakistan. Bangladesh is polio-free country. Its business friendly and investment friendly policies have been instrumental of impressive feats in the economic sectors. Its relations with the world in general and with its neighbours are comparatively friendlier making the environment of doing business more attractive for the national and international investors. To sum up, Bangladesh is on the move and we Pakistani do not grudge their successes.

