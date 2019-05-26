Sherpao for probe into Waziristan firing incident

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday expressed concern over the firing incident in North Waziristan and called for taking steps to defuse the tension.

Through a press release issued here, he said that the Pakhtuns had already suffered a lot and steps should be taken to bring the situation under control. Demanding a probe into the incident to establish the facts, he said that Pakhtun leadership should be taken into confidence over the incident and the grievances of the Pakhtuns be addressed. “The Pakhtuns have faced displacement and violence in recent years. They cannot afford to go through a painful ordeal,” Aftab Sherpao said, underscoring the need for exercising restraint. The QWP leader said that peace was restored in the country after rendering unprecedented sacrifices. He said that it was time to mitigate the sufferings of the people who had to face displacement and suffered losses during militancy. “All sides should exercise restraint and take steps to defuse the tension,” he demanded.