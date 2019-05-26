Man arrested in sister’s murder case

DAGGAR: Police on Sunday claimed to have resolved the blind murder case of a girl in the Elai area of the Buner district and arrested her brother, sources said.

“We managed to arrest the brother of the girl while investigating the case,” a police official said. He said the accused, Aziz, shot dead his sister in the name of honour and threw her body at Mashwani Zaga in Buner. The official said the police also recovered the weapon used in the crime, a motorcycle, and a cell-phone from his possession. He added that raids were being conducted to arrest the accomplices of the accused.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hussain, father of the deceased girl, lodged a first information report at Daggar Police Station against his son Aziz.