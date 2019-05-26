Islamic calendar shouldn’t apply to Ramazan, Eid moon-sighting: Popalzai

PESHAWAR: Noted religious scholar and head of the unofficial Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Qasim Ali Khan Mosque, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai has said he has no objection to the launching of Islamic calendar but it should not be applied for observing Ramazan and Eidul Fitr.

“I have not been consulted by anyone regarding Islamic calendar, but I must say that Ramazan and Eidul Fitr must be observed after moon-sighting as per Sharia and Islamic injunctions,” he told The News. Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai said the local unofficial Ruet-Hilal Committee would hold its meeting on 29th Ramazan at Qasim Ali Khan Mosque, Peshawar and if it received solid witnesses about moon-sighting it would announce Eidul Fitr.

“We welcome the launching of Islamic calendar. It should be displayed in government offices, public places and homes to know about Islamic (lunar) months and its importance in daily life,” he said.