Crackdown launched in KP against toy guns

PESHAWAR: A crackdown has been launched against godowns and shops selling toy guns after administration in various districts have imposed a ban on their sale.

The deputy commissioners of various districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have banned the sale of toy guns under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

In some districts, the local police recommended the ban as the toy guns were resulting in violence and promotion of gun culture.

“Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Sara Rehman along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Gohar Khan raided godowns in Peepal Mandi and recovered over 200 cartons of toy guns and crackers. Four people have been arrested and the godowns sealed,” the spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday.

He said more operations would be conducted in other parts of Peshawar, including Karkhano Market.

In another action, a police team headed by DSP Suburb Syed Atiq Shah recovered cartons of toy guns and crackers from a car.

The official said the toy guns and crackers were being smuggled despite ban on their sale. The sale of toy guns and crackers records an increase before and during Eid every year.

Thousands of children can be seen brandishing plastic made guns which can fire plastic bullets similar to the real guns, not only causing injuries to people but also promoting violence among the kids.

Some of these guns are more similar to the real Kalashnikovs and other automatic weapons and attract children to real guns.

The Mardan Police took the lead and asked for a ban on the sale and purchase of crackers and toy guns on the occasion of Eidul Fitr and after the festival for maintenance of peace in the district.

The authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also launched an aggressive campaign against aerial firing. Apart from displaying banners, people have been asked to avoid celebratory firing on Chand Raat and other festive occasions.

Stray bullets have claimed several lives and cause disability to many others in the past years. People on social media have been asking the police and district administration to ban the sale and use of toy guns, aerial firing and crackers under Section 144 of the CrPC.