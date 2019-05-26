Gang selling drugs at educational institutes busted

KARACHI: During their raid in the Malir City area, the District Malir police have busted a network of drug pushers who were involved in the sale of narcotics at educational institutes.

SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said complaints had been received by his office that a group of criminals was supplying narcotics to students at educational institutes and was operating out of the Malir City area. Taking notice on the complaints, the SSP directed the Malir City police to arrest the culprits involved in the crime.

Taking action on the directives, the Malir City police raided a slum area of Gharibabad, from where, after a brief resistance, they arrested a notorious drug peddler later identified as Shahzad, while his female accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

During the search of the suspects’ hideout, the police recovered two kilograms of hashish and also recovered some valuables. The arrested suspect told the police that he and his accomplice used to take orders on call and then delivered the drugs to various educational institutes.