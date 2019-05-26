close
Mon May 27, 2019
May 27, 2019

Three arrested in murder case

National

May 27, 2019

NOWSHERA: The police in Pabbi on Sunday arrested three accused in a murder case. The wife of Amroz, a resident of Khadrezai, told the cops of Pabbi Police Station that her husband was present at home when her brother-in-law along with two sons stormed her house and opened fire at her spouse, killing him on the spot. The two brothers had a domestic dispute. The Pabbi Police arrested Tasleem, and his sons Akram and Jalal.

