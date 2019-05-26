Firdous says Shahbaz’ chamber’ is vacant

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Shahbaz Sharif should return along with Ishaq Dar so that truth and lies could be differentiated.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said “Shahbaz Sharif was not in the country and search was on to find him. Those who ran away from the field were now teaching others how to tell lies, she added. – APP

Monitoring Desk adds: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in her tweet says, Shahbaz Sharif Sahab your ‘chamber’ is vacant and search was being carried out to find you.”