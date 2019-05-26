Close aide to BJP’s leader shot dead in UP

NEW DELHI: A close aide to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani was shot dead by unknown gunmen in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday.

The 50-year-old BJP worker and former village head, Surendra Singh was killed in Barauliya village of Amethi district, about 107km southeast of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

According to police Singh was fired upon when he was asleep in his house during the night. "He was sleeping inside his premises when at around 3:00 am (local time) today someone fired upon him. We've taken a few suspects into custody and the probe is on."

Amethi Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said. "His body is in Lucknow and after the post-mortem, it would be handed over to his family.”

Locals said initially he was removed to the nearest hospital but he was later referred to Lucknow where he succumbed to his wounds. Police said the motive behind the killing was being ascertained. “We have initiated investigation, however, it is too early to ascribe any motive to it,” a police official said.

Reports said Singh quitted the village head post (Gram Pradhan) to participate in the BJP election campaign this year. He had actively participated in Smriti Irani’s election campaign.

“Singh was close to Smriti Irani and had earned a lot of praise from the BJP leader in her speeches at public meetings during her campaign,” a local resident said.

Smriti Irani defeated Congress party President Rahul Gandhi by over 55,000 votes in Amethi constituency in the recently held country’s general elections.