Kiwis thrash India in warm-up match

LONDON: Trent Boult starred with the ball as New Zealand thrashed India in a World Cup warm-up match at the Oval on Saturday.

The left-arm seamer exploited overcast conditions and a pitch with plenty of grass cover to finish with four for 33 as India were skittled out for just 179 in 39.2 overs.

Ross Taylor (71) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (67) both spent useful time in the middle as the Black Caps won with almost 13 overs to spare.

Earlier, Boult removed openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for two apiece to leave India 10 for two.

Ravindra Jadeja (54) and Hardik Pandya (30) were the only India batsmen to make it past 19.

India captain Virat Kohli fell for 18 to medium-pacer Colin de Grandhomme when the star batsman was clean bowled by a ball that cut back in off the seam as he aimed towards midwicket. Kohli suggested his side had endured the worst of the conditions, saying “From 50 for four, to get to 180 was a good effort. And of course, there wasn’t much in the pitch when we came to bowl.”