Starc not to share pressure handling tips with England

LONDON: Mitchell Starc knows just how to ride the emotional roller-coaster of expectation — but he certainly won’t be giving England any tips.

Starc’s 22 wickets saw him named player of the tournament when Australia lifted the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the MCG four years ago.

His blistering speed saw him finish with an incredible average of 10.18, an economy rate of 3.50 and a record of taking at least two wickets in each of Australia’s eight matches.

The left-armer famously claimed six wickets in a one-man demolition of New Zealand in the group stages and then took two more in the final.

“There’s so much good about playing at home but it does come with a lot of added pressure and expectation is so much higher,” said Starc, who sat out of Australia’s warm-up win over the hosts at the Hampshire Bowl on Saturday.

“England have played some fantastic cricket since the last World Cup and they are rightly the favourites.

“I know how the pressure can build when you are playing at home and thankfully we had some experienced guys around us four years ago to keep us focused, they’ll need that to. I also know it can turn really quickly with a loss or two.

“The feeling we had in 2015 has certainly motivated this group — and to do it again, away from home, would be just as special.” Starc’s performances four years ago will forever define his career, ending the tournament ranked number one in the world, famously skittling New Zealand skipper and talisman Brendon McCullum for a duck in the final.